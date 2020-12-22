Microsoft, Google join legal battle against hacking co

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

NSO has argued that it can claim immunity from the lawsuit by virtue of the work that it does for foreign governments

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 22 2020, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 08:15 ist
WhatsApp on October 29, 2019 sued Israeli technology firm NSO Group, accusing it of using the Facebook-owned messaging service to conduct cyberespionage on journalists, human rights activists and others. Credit: AFP Photo

Tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet, Cisco, and VMware on Monday joined Facebook's legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firm's tools were "powerful, and dangerous."

The brief warns that the growth of "a robust, unchecked, commercial market for cyber-surveillance tools would dramatically increase the number of governments and private companies with access to them."

Facebook took the unusual step of suing NSO last year after it was revealed that the cyber-surveillance firm -- whose programs take advantages of software weaknesses to hijack targets' devices -- had exploited a loophole in the code of Facebook-owned chat application WhatsApp to help surveil more than 1,400 people worldwide.

NSO -- which did not immediately return a message seeking comment -- has argued that it can claim immunity from the lawsuit by virtue of the work that it does for foreign governments.

The case is being closely watched by human rights defenders and technologists, many of whom have long warned that NSO's services were being used to harm innocents and stifle political dissidents.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

hacking
Microsoft
Google
Cisco
VMware
Facebook
NSO Group
WhatsApp

What's Brewing

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

 