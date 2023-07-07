Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari quits

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 22:18 ist
Credit: Twitter/@_MAnant

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has resigned from his role after a stint of almost seven years at the software company.

The exit led to a shuffle among the top executives of the multinational software giant.

Microsoft has elevated company's chief operating officer Irina Ghose to the role of Managing Director for India.

When contacted a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the development.

"We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavors," the spokesperson said.

The company has elevated Navtej Bal as the new chief operating officer, as Venkat Krishnan assumes the role of executive director of public sector business.

Before joining Microsoft, Maheshwari served as the president at Honeywell India, and engagement manager at McKinsey & Company.

