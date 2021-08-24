Mobile phone exports from India witnesses 250% jump: ICEA

India continues to make progress in the export of mobile handsets as the country witnessed a 250% growth in April-June, compared to the same period of the last fiscal.

Mobile phone exports for the first quarter of 2021-22 was valued at Rs 4,600 crore compared to Rs 1,300 crore in 2020-21, said India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

"The mobile handset manufacturing industry is continuing its growth juggernaut and its historic journey to meet its objective of becoming the world's number one manufacturing destination in sync with the Prime Minister's vision, " Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA said.

Despite the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the prudent policy of Centre to continue the manufacturing and backed by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the industry has made significant progress in manufacturing and exports., he said.

Electronic goods export has also shown a tremendous rise of 100 per cent (YoY) in Q1 2021-22 crossing the mark of Rs 20,000 crore, he said.

There is a sharp decline in the imports of mobile phones to a minuscule Rs 600 crore during the first quarter of 2021-22 which was Rs 3,100 crore for the same period in 2020-21.

Imports in the laptops and tablets category have shown more than 50% increase in the first quarter, from over Rs 6,000 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 10,000 crore in 2021-22.

"Our endeavour is to replicate the success of mobile phone manufacturing in India to 'IT Hardware' (Desktops, Laptops and Tablets). We are working with the government to create suitable policy intervention to support and create an Ecosystem to build large-scale manufacturing of these products in India and cater to at least 25 per cent of the global requirement," he added.

ICEA reiterated that the support and help provided by the government especially the union finance minister and union commerce and industry minister during these challenging times has been commendable.

Check out DH's latest videos: