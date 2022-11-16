Musk fires at least 20 Twitter staff who criticised him

Musk fires at least 20 Twitter employees for criticising him

Musk has confirmed he has fired Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter employee who publicly corrected him on the micro-blogging platform

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 16 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 10:00 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Elon Musk has fired at least 20 employees at Twitter who criticised his actions either on Twitter or on internal messaging platform Slack and some were sacked just for retweeting posts slamming the new Twitter CEO.

Musk, who laid off about 3,800 full-time employees and more than 5,000 contractual workers, is additionally getting rid of anyone who dares criticise him.

Platformer's Casey Newton put the number of those sacked closer to 20 software engineer and tech writer Gergely Orosz tweeted that around 10 people have been fired for speaking up internally against Musk.

Also Read — Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy

"For those saying that criticising should be done in private: I have reports for a number of employees similarly terminated the past 24 hours who were criticising Musk's tweet on an internal Slack watercooler channel. Some criticised other eng leaders. Ten people, as I hear," tweeted Orosz.

Newton posted: "Employees say it appears that around 20 people have been fired so far for their Slack posts".

Musk has confirmed he has fired Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter employee who publicly corrected him on the micro-blogging platform.

A Twitter user commented in the thread that Musk probably didn't want Frohnhoefer on his team after the developer tweeted that "maybe Musk should ask questions privately", to which the Twitter CEO replied: "He's fired."

Even those who just retweeted criticism of Musk were also shown the door.

A Twitter user posted: "Elon has fired numerous employees who were critical of him on Twitter and the company's Slack, according to Protocal".

Musk replied late on Tuesday: "I would like to apologise for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News

What's Brewing

Taxpayers should not pay for this

Taxpayers should not pay for this

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

Speak Out: November 16, 2022

Speak Out: November 16, 2022

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone

With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone

Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak

Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads race with nine

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads race with nine

'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'

'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'

Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction

Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

 