Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter

Earlier in November, Musk said Twitter had seen a 'massive' drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 29 2022, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 00:41 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Apple Inc has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter.

Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier in November, Musk said Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

Also Read | Twitter lacks transparency in misinformation fight: French regulator Arcom

Several companies including General Mills Inc and luxury automaker Audi of America have paused advertising on Twitter since Musk completed his purchase, while General Motors Co said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on the social media platform.

Apple spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter ads between November 10 and November 16, down from $220,800 between October 16 and October 22, the week before Musk closed the Twitter acquisition, according to ad measurement firm Pathmatics.

