<p>The recently opened Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Metro Station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>is facing complaints from commuters over a purported rule imposing a fine of Rs 500 for violating parking norms. </p><p>In a social media post, a commuter has put up a picture of a notice pasted on the wall at the metro station that says ‘No parking fine Rs 500’.</p><p>The post said the move has inconvenienced daily commuters who rely on their two-wheelers to reach the station.</p>. <p>In a post on X, the commuter said, "What's the point of opening a huge metro station when you are penalizing the public for a 2-wheeler without any notice?"</p><p>The post claimed, “So many people are turning back just because of this stupid notice."</p><p>The Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Metro Station is located in Bengaluru's tech hub of Electronics City and serves as a crucial node on the Yellow Line, which was opened on August 10. </p><p>The fully elevated Yellow Line, which runs 19.1 km from R V Road to Bommasandra in South Bengaluru, has 16 stations. The line aims to ease traffic congestion in the city’s busy tech corridor.</p><p>The Konappana Agrahara station was funded by the Infosys Foundation and has a sleek, modern design and state-of-the-art amenities.</p><p>Responding to the social media post, a user claimed that none of the stations on the Yellow Line have a car parking facility and "bikes are overflowing the parking area at any time of the day”. </p><p>The user criticised the authorities for their planning and said, “People have started parking on the roads nearby.” </p><p>While another user favoured a strict enforcement of the no-parking rule all over the city. “Haphazardly parked two-wheelers at many places have even made pedestrian walking difficult, leave alone a smooth way for other vehicles. Have civic sense or pay!” the user said on X. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd</a> has not publicly responded on the issue.</p>