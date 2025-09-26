Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Commuters flay Rs 500 no-parking fine at Bengaluru's Infosys metro station

A notice has been put up on the station premises announcing the fine
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 09:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metrometro stationparking facility

Follow us on :

Follow Us