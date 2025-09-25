We are further strengthening 'time-tested' partnership with Russia: PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is further strengthening its "time-tested" partnership with Russia and highlighted defence collaboration with Moscow for manufacturing of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles.</p>.<p>The remarks come weeks after the US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, and 25 per cent penalty for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the 3rd edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida. Russia is the country partner for the trade show.</p>.<p>"This time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia. That means we are further strengthening a time-tested partnership through this trade show," the Prime Minister said.</p>.<p>Modi further said India's armed forces seek indigenous solutions and aim to reduce external dependence.</p>.Tax burden to ease further as economy gains more strength: PM Modi.<p>"In India, we are developing a vibrant defence sector, creating an ecosystem where every component bears the mark of 'Made in India'," he said, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's significant role in this transformation.</p>.<p>He said the production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence at a factory established with Russian collaboration.</p>.<p>"A defence corridor is also being developed in Uttar Pradesh. Production of many weapons, including the BrahMos missile, has already started there," the Prime Minister said.</p>.<p>He called upon all stakeholders to invest and manufacture in Uttar Pradesh, which boasts a robust and expanding network of millions of MSMEs, and assured all support to them.</p>.<p>Modi further said despite global disruptions and uncertainty, India's growth remains attractive.</p>.<p>He reiterated that the nation's resolve and guiding mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).</p>.<p>"In a changing world, the more a country depends on others, the more its growth remains compromised. Therefore, a country like India can no longer afford to depend on anyone... India must become self-reliant," he said.</p>.<p>He stressed that every product that can be made in India must be made in the country itself.</p>