<p>Leh:<strong> </strong>Leh remained largely calm on Thursday following a day of violence that left four people dead during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and Sixth Schedule protections for the cold desert region.<br>Authorities have imposed restrictions on the assembly of four or more people, and security forces continue to monitor the town closely.</p><p>In a pre-dawn crackdown, around 50 people were arrested, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin for his alleged role in the unrest, reports said. The action follows a strong directive by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, underscoring the administration’s tough stance amid rising tensions.</p><p>The protests erupted on Wednesday when young demonstrators gathered at the site of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. Wangchuk has been at the forefront of the movement pressing the Centre to fulfil demands of statehood restoration and Sixth Schedule protections.</p><p>A section of protesters reportedly broke away from the main gathering and engaged in violent actions, resulting in the fatalities.</p><p>In neighbouring Kargil, authorities reported that the situation remains tense but under control. The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which leads the agitation in the district, had called for a complete shutdown, observed across the region. In Leh, the movement is coordinated under the Leh Apex Body (LAB).</p>.Ladakh violence over statehood | Crisis is BJP govt's own creation, says Congress.<p>Prohibitory orders remain in place in both Leh and Kargil, with authorities warning against large gatherings and urging residents to maintain calm.</p><p>The unrest in Leh and Kargil is rooted in long-standing concerns over political representation, development, and preservation of Ladakh’s cultural and ecological identity. While Ladakh became a separate Union Territory in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, it lacks a legislature, leaving residents dissatisfied with limited local governance powers.</p><p>The agitation comes amid ongoing talks between Ladakh leaders and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Earlier this month, representatives from both Leh and Kargil met officials in New Delhi seeking assurances on statehood and Sixth Schedule protections. While discussions continue, the Centre has not provided a definitive timeline, fuelling local frustration.</p><p>Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed sorrow over the deaths in Leh and called it the “aftershocks” of the decision of August 5, 2019, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was divided into two UTs — J&K and Ladakh.</p>