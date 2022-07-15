Tesla could lower car prices if inflation slows: Musk

Musk says Tesla could lower car prices if inflation slows

US consumer prices jumped 9.1 per cent to a nearly 41-year high in June, as gasoline and food costs remained elevated

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 15 2022, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 19:22 ist

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday the electric automaker could lower prices for cars if inflation calms down.

Musk, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, was replying to a tweet on Friday that asked if the company had any plans to lower prices that it had raised to beat the pandemic and supply chain woes.

"If inflation calms down, we can lower prices for cars," Musk said in a tweet.

Tesla has raised car prices a number of times in the past few months by a few thousand dollars as costs of raw materials for aluminum to lithium used in cars and batteries surge, while automakers struggle to source chips and other supplies due to an industry-wide shortage.

Musk, the world's richest person, in recent weeks warned about the risk of a recession and said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

US consumer prices jumped 9.1 per cent to a nearly 41-year high in June, as gasoline and food costs remained elevated. The surge spells tough times for companies that are now looking to cut costs and alter their hiring plans.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Tesla Inc
Tesla
Elon Musk
Inflation

What's Brewing

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

 