Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'State of contrasts': Backward taluks rise to 177 as North Karnataka drives problem

The Karnataka Regional Imbalances Redressal Committee, headed by economist M Govinda Rao, submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 11:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 11:28 IST
Karnataka NewsNorth Karnatakabackward

Follow us on :

Follow Us