Musk blames activist groups for Twitter revenue drop

Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers

Twitter recorded a fall in revenue in its last reported quarterly results in July, blaming Musk's $44 billion buyout proposal and a weakening digital advertising market

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 04 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 23:00 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

New owner Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter Inc had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers.

The world's richest person, who took control of the social media company last week, said the decline came "even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."

"Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," he said in a tweet.

It was not immediately clear who Musk was referring to as "activists".

Read | Entire marketing, communications team laid off at Twitter India to cut costs

Twitter recorded a fall in revenue in its last reported quarterly results in July, blaming Musk's $44 billion buyout proposal and a weakening digital advertising market. Surging inflation and fears of a recession have forced some advertisers to slash their budgets.

Ad sales accounted for more than 90 per cent of Twitter's revenue in the second quarter.

At a presentation for advertisers in May, some ad agencies and brands were already skeptical on concerns that Musk would scale back content moderation and security protection on the platform.

Several companies including General Mills Inc and luxury automaker Audi of America have paused advertising on Twitter since Musk completed his purchase, while General Motors Co said it had temporarily halted paid advertising.

Musk last month said he wants Twitter to be "the most respected advertising platform" and not a "free-for-all hellscape", in a bid to gain the trust of ad buyers ahead of the close of his deal.

Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints", Musk tweeted last Friday, adding that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Business News
Twitter

What's Brewing

Spent long time being secondary to men: Priyanka Chopra

Spent long time being secondary to men: Priyanka Chopra

10 issues to play important role in Gujarat polls

10 issues to play important role in Gujarat polls

Approachable ‘King Kohli’ is making everyone smile

Approachable ‘King Kohli’ is making everyone smile

6-year-old brutally kicked for leaning on car in Kerala

6-year-old brutally kicked for leaning on car in Kerala

Pigs, toilet parts, TVs: Russians loot all in Ukraine

Pigs, toilet parts, TVs: Russians loot all in Ukraine

 