NEC Technologies India rechristened to NEC Corporation India

NEC Technologies India on Monday announced its rebranding to NEC Corporation India (NEC) as the company looks to enhance focus on the Indian market.

The company plans to establish a new centre of excellence (COE) for the transportation business in India by leveraging its expertise in supporting over 4,000 buses across various BRT (bus rapid system) projects in the country.

"We are promoting an 'India Go Big' initiative by leveraging our solution development and delivery capability from India to aid global business growth. The name change is a result of a rebranding effort designed to mirror the focused approach and our commitment to the Indian market," NEC Corporation India President and CEO Aalok Kumar said in a statement.

Japan-based NEC started operations in India in the 1950's and expanded its business from telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication and IT platforms.

The company has set up COEs for analytics platform solutions, big data, biometrics, mobile and retail etc.

"NEC has plans to expand the portfolio and depth of its solutions and services offered both in the Indian market and globally. Supported by a strong and talented workforce of 6,000 employees in India, the company now serves as a global delivery hub for offshore support and product development, pursuing further growth in the domestic market," the statement said.

NEC's key projects include the Chennai-Andaman submarine cable project, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, biometric-based paperless boarding solution in aviation sector and smart city projects.