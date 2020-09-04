'No more new regulatory norms for automobile industry'

No more new regulatory norms for automobile industry: Nitin Gadkari

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 04 2020, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 17:50 ist

Taking into account the tough time of the automobile sector, the government will not create more regulatory frameworks for the industry, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

"We don't want to create more regulatory norms for automobile industry when it's going through a bad phase," Gadkari said while addressing the 60th Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM) convention. 

The government is also open to look into delaying future regulation changes till the industry recovers, he said.

He also added that the government is open to suggestions from the automobile industry and ready to make changes in the regulations based on the industry’s concerns and constructive recommendations.

Gadkari also urged the automakers to bring flexible-fuel vehicle technology to India. Flexible fuel technology, wherein ethanol can be blended with petrol, is popular in Brazil, US and Canada, he explained.

He said that the government is preparing a policy wherein automobile companies with a net worth of over Rs 250 crore will be allowed to open their own petrol pumps on the condition that they also have to open a prescribed number of clean fuel pumps.

On the issue of recent notification of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) allowing the sale of an electric vehicle without batteries which has left many manufacturers concerned about the overall quality and safety of the end product, he said that the required testing procedures will be followed for manufacturing these batteries.

Vikram Kirloskar, vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the industry should work more on increasing the ethanol blending in petrol.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nitin Gadkari
Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry
automobile sector

What's Brewing

Waiting for Messi, Barca still reeling after 8-2 loss

Waiting for Messi, Barca still reeling after 8-2 loss

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

 