Novartis says may divest generic drugs unit Sandoz

Novartis says may divest generic drugs unit Sandoz

Third-quarter operating profit, adjusted for special items, rose 10% to $4.47 billion, driven by higher sales of arthritis and psoriasis drug Cosentyx

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 26 2021, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 16:10 ist
Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Novartis on Tuesday raised the prospect of divesting its generic drugs unit Sandoz and lifted its peak revenue estimate for its two best-selling pharmaceuticals.

"Novartis has commenced a strategic review of the Sandoz Division. The review will explore all options, ranging from retaining the business to separation, in order to determine how to best maximize value for our shareholders," the Swiss pharma major said in statement on quarterly results.

It added it would have more to say on that review by the end of next year.

Third-quarter operating profit, adjusted for special items, rose 10 per cent to $4.47 billion, driven by higher sales of arthritis and psoriasis drug Cosentyx and heart failure treatment Entresto.

It increased its peak sales guidance for Cosentyx to at least $7 billion and for Entresto to at least $5 billion.

Third-quarter sales rose 6 per cent to $13.03 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate compiled by Refinitiv, while core net income increased 10 per cent to $3.83 billion versus market consensus of $3.7 billion.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novartis
pharma industry
pharmaceuticals
Business News

What's Brewing

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

 