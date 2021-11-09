Oil demand to exceed 100 mn bpd in 2022: Saudi Aramco

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 09 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 14:44 ist

Oil demand is expected to exceed 100 million barrels per day in 2022, Al-Arabiya TV cited Saudi Aramco's chief executive as saying. The Dubai-based channel did not mention in its initial report where he spoke.

More to follow

