Oil jumps more than 3% as OPEC+ mulls cuts of up to 1 million bpd

  Oct 03 2022
  updated: Oct 03 2022

Oil prices jumped more than 3 per cent in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market.

Brent crude futures rebounded $2.82, or 3.3 per cent, to $87.96 a barrel by 2337 GMT after settling down 0.6 per cent on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.09 a barrel, up $2.60, or 3.3 per cent, following a 2.1 per cent loss in the previous session.

Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June as Covid-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand while rising interest rates and a surging US dollar weighed on global financial markets.

To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, are considering an output cut of 0.5 million to 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

This will be the group's second consecutive monthly cut after it reduced output by 100,000 bpd last month.

"Anything less than 500kb/d would be shrugged off by the market. Therefore, we see a significant chance of a cut as large as 1mb/d," ANZ analysts said in a note.

