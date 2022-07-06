Oil prices slump further, Brent crude under $100

Oil prices slump further, Brent crude under $100

Citi analysts have forecast that Brent could strike $65 later this year in the event of a prolonged worldwide economic downturn

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jul 06 2022, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 21:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

World oil prices spiralled lower Wednesday on fears that a potential recession will slash demand, with Brent crude sinking under $100 per barrel.

Europe's benchmark crude contract, Brent North Sea, dropped 3.3 per cent to $99.39 per barrel in mid-afternoon deals, while US counterpart WTI oil also fell 3.3 per cent to stand at $96.12.

Prices had already tumbled Tuesday on concern that a slowing global economy will dent demand for petroleum products, with WTI breaching the key $100 level.

Citi analysts have forecast that Brent could strike $65 later this year in the event of a prolonged worldwide economic downturn.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crude Oil
Business News
Brent

What's Brewing

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

How to make the perfect pizza

How to make the perfect pizza

 