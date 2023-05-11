ONGC discovers oil, gas in Arabian Sea blocks

ONGC discovers oil, gas in Arabian Sea blocks

The discoveries were made in the blocks that the company won in recent open acreage licensing rounds

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 19:49 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 19:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has discovered crude oil and natural gas in two blocks in Mumbai offshore, the company said on Thursday without giving details of reserves found.

The discoveries, which have been named 'Amrit' and 'Moonga', were made in the blocks that the company won in recent open acreage licensing rounds.

In a statement, the firm said it "has made discoveries of oil and gas in MBS171HAA-1 (Amrit) in OALP (Open Acreage Licensing Policy) block MB-OSHP-2017/1 in Mumbai Offshore (SW) on the Arabian Sea."

Also Read | ONGC stepping up Rs 57,525 cr drive to boost output

"There is another remarkable discovery in MBS182HDA-1(MBS182HDA-A) named 'Moonga' in OALP exploration Block in Mumbai Offshore."

ONGC said a detailed assessment of the discoveries was in progress.

"With these discoveries, ONGC continues its impressive streak in the OALP blocks by making new discoveries in consecutive years," it said.

ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat said that with these notable findings in the OALP-I and OALP-III rounds, ONGC reaffirms its exploration commitment to unlocking the vast potential of India's hydrocarbon resources along with reserves accretion, strengthening the nation's energy security.

"ONGC's relentless pursuit of exploring untapped regions yielded these finds. By diligently analyzing geological data and employing advanced technologies, ONGC successfully identified substantial oil and gas reserves, reaffirming the untapped potential within the OALP blocks," it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ONGC
Business News
Mumbai
Crude Oil
natural gas

Related videos

What's Brewing

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

 