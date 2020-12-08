Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shows average 70.4% efficacy in pooled study

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showed an average efficacy of 70.4 per cent in a pooled analysis of interim data from late-stage trials, Oxford said on Tuesday.
Much anticipated study results, published in The Lancet medical journal, showed the candidate vaccine's efficacy was 62% for those given two full doses, and 90 per cent in a sub-group of trial participants given a half then a full dose.
Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH
AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said the drugmaker had begun submitting data to regulatory authorities around the world to seek early approval of the shot.
"Our global supply chains are up and running, ready to quickly begin delivering hundreds of millions of doses," he said in a statement issued by Oxford University.
Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?
The Biden opportunity and how to blow it
How much plastic are you eating?
Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics
Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage
Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir
Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research
Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'
Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?