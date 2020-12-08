AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shows average 70.4% efficacy

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shows average 70.4% efficacy in pooled study

The drugmaker had begun submitting data to regulatory authorities around the world to seek early approval of the shot

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 08 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 22:16 ist
An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE) removes vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showed an average efficacy of 70.4 per cent in a pooled analysis of interim data from late-stage trials, Oxford said on Tuesday.

Much anticipated study results, published in The Lancet medical journal, showed the candidate vaccine's efficacy was 62% for those given two full doses, and 90 per cent in a sub-group of trial participants given a half then a full dose.

Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said the drugmaker had begun submitting data to regulatory authorities around the world to seek early approval of the shot.

"Our global supply chains are up and running, ready to quickly begin delivering hundreds of millions of doses," he said in a statement issued by Oxford University. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AstraZeneca
Oxford University
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

How much plastic are you eating?

How much plastic are you eating?

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

 