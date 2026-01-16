LIVE
Maharashtra civic poll results LIVE | All eyes on high-stakes BMC in Mumbai, counting to start at 10 am
Good morning readers, the counting of votes for the will start at 10 am today. Amid the controversy over use of Printing Auxiliary Display Units (PADU), MNS president Raj Thackeray accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of bias, claiming the entire administration was being misused by the ruling parties to secure victory in the polls. Track all the live updates on vote counting here, only with DH!
Highlights
Maharashtra civic elections results LIVE | Opposition cries foul over use of Printing Auxiliary Display Units
Maharashtra civic elections results LIVE | Raj Thackeray has conceded defeat in BMC polls, hence blaming SEC: BJP leader Shelar
Maharashtra civic elections results LIVE | BMC polls vote counting to commence at 10 am today
