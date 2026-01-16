<p>US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is backing "a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government" in Gaza.</p><p>"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" </p>.United States seizes another Venezuela-linked tanker 'Veronica' ahead of Trump-Machado meeting