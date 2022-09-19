Oyo Hotels delivers positive core earnings for the first time

Oyo Hotels posts positive core earnings for first time

The group's Monday filing showed that net loss narrowed to Rs 1,892 crore for the year ended March from Rs 3,283 crore in 2021

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 19 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 15:14 ist

IPO-bound Oyo Hotels posted positive group core earnings for the first time as a rebound in travel demand powered bookings, a filing from the SoftBank Group-backed hotel aggregator showed on Monday.

Oyo's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first quarter stood at Rs 7.26 crore, the company disclosed in an addendum to its filing for an initial public offering (IPO).

Last year, the hotel-booking startup officially known as Oravel Stays said it had incurred net losses every year since incorporation, and that its ability to achieve profitability may be delayed due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The group's Monday filing showed that net loss narrowed to Rs 1,892 crore for the year ended March from Rs 3,283 crore in 2021.

Gross booking value (GBV) stood at Rs 2,487 crore for the quarter ended June and at Rs 8,100 crore for fiscal 2022, up 22 per cent from a year ago.

Oyo's IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer for sale of as much as Rs 1,430 crore, according to its IPO filing.

Business News
OYO

