Time, money and planning for a comfortable retirement

When we think of time and money in unison, we usually circle back to the adage ‘time is money’ and focus on the optimum utilisation of time. However, what we fail to realise is that this relationship is rooted in the principles of investment and economics, shaping our financial decisions and future. One of the most significant aspects of investing that utilises the potential of time is compounding. Compounding leverages the returns generated by a person’s investment and reinvests them to generate exponential growth over time. Therefore, the longer your money has been invested the more it gains from compounding.