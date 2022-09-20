OYO working on 'green tag' for sustainable hotels on its platform: CEO

OYO working on 'green tag' for sustainable hotels: CEO

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 20 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 20:03 ist

Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO is currently working towards bringing a 'green tag' for sustainable hotels listed on its platform, CEO Ankit Gupta said on Tuesday.

The 'green tag' will be assigned to hotels that are eco-friendly in terms of features like using solar power enhanced efficient lighting and rainwater harvesting. 

"We are working towards a 'green tag' for all sustainable hotels on our platform," Gupta said at a Ficci event here. 

Sharing OYO's future plans, he said, "We are basically thinking about launching green tagged hotels, hotels that are eco-friendly in terms of using solar power enhanced efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting or the likes of it and for the more eco-friendly customers".

Business News
OYO
Hotels

