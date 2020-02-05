Patent application examination time cut to 24-36 months:Goyal

India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"As a result of several measures taken by the government, the time taken for examination of patent applications has been brought down from 72 months in 2014-15 to around 24-36 months at present," he said during Question Hour.

Goyal also said that pendency in patent examination has come down from 1,78,525 in 2014-15 to 81,271 in January and the disposals of applications too have increased from 14,316 in 2014-15 to 48,751 in 2019-20 till January.

Indian patent office grants patents for 20 years and after that it can be renewed.