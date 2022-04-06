Paytm aims to break-even for profitability in 1.5 years

Paytm aims to break-even for profitability in 1.5 years

'We are encouraged by our business momentum, the scale of monetisation and operating leverage,' said Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  Apr 06 2022, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 12:35 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Digital payments firm Paytm said on Wednesday it should be able to achieve breakeven for a key metric of profitability in one-and-a-half years.

"We are encouraged by our business momentum, the scale of monetisation and operating leverage. We expect this to continue, and I believe we should be operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) breakeven in the next six quarters," founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said.

