Piyush Goyal pitches for startup database in country

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday called for making a strong database of all startups in the country as it would belp both public and private sectors.
He said the database can help the government in its procurement of goods and services. Goyal added that there must be a number of startups having different levels of success and are not there in any database.
"Can we have a robust database of all startups in the country...Let's go for a database ...and make that available for all," he said.
The minister also sought views of the startup community in further reducing compliance burden, and simplification of processes to promote ease of doing business in the country.
"I am sure there are many more areas where we can reduce the burden of processes for all of you," he said at the National Startup Awards function.
Talking about the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), he said ONDC is a Unified Payments Interface-type protocol that would democratise the e-commerce businesses by onboarding crores of small retailers of the country.
Goyal also said ONDC would also help promote mom-and-pop stores.
