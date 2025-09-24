Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

More Bengaluru women are taking AMH test

Dr Amitha N, consultant fertility specialist at an IVF centre in Electronic City, has observed a 40-50% jump.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 22:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 22:17 IST
BengaluruMetrolifeAMH test

Follow us on :

Follow Us