Four day film festival on water opens in Bengaluru

It is organised by the Bangalore Film Society. The four-day festival will screen about 40 films from around the world on the theme, ‘The Future of Water. The Future of Life’.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 22:15 IST
Published 23 September 2025
