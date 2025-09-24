Four day film festival on water opens in Bengaluru

<p class="bodytext">The 12th edition of Voices from the Waters, an international travelling film festival, will be held in Bengaluru from September 24 to 27.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is organised by the Bangalore Film Society. The four-day festival will screen about 40 films from around the world on the theme, ‘The Future of Water. The Future of Life’. Each screening will be followed by a discussion. Italian filmmaker Nicolò Bongiorno’s 2020 documentary ‘Songs of the Water Spirits’ is the opening film. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Other films include ‘I am the River, The River is Me’ by Petr Lom, ‘The Fisherman and the Banker’ by Sheena Sumaria, ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ by Himansu Khatua and ‘Journey with the River Cauvery’ by Bhavani G S. </p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Voices from the Waters’, September 24 to 27, 9 am to 7 pm at Wadia Hall, Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi. Entry free. Registration link on bangalorefilmsociety.com</p>