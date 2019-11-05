PMC bank depositors detained for protesting against FM

Mumbai Police, on Tuesday, detained Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank depositors who were protesting near Bandra Kurla Complex, ANI reported.

The depositors were protesting against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she was a chief guest at an event in National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in the complex.  

On November 4, The Bombay High Court sought to know from the Reserve Bank of India what steps it had taken to protect the interests of depositors of the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

On September 23, the RBI imposed regulatory restrictions on the PMC Bank for six months over alleged financial irregularities. The withdrawal limit for account holders was initially Rs 1,000 per each customer for six months, which was later raised to Rs 10,000 and then to Rs 40,000.

