Oil price cap dangerous but won't curb demand: Russia

Price cap on our oil 'dangerous' but will not curb demand: Russia

Putin and high-ranking Kremlin officials have repeatedly said that they will not supply oil to countries that implement the price cap

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 03 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 15:20 ist
File photo of the Yarakta Oil Field in Russia's Irkutsk region. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a "dangerous" attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports.

A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations agreed on Friday to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel, as they aim to limit Moscow's revenues and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and high-ranking Kremlin officials have repeatedly said that they will not supply oil to countries that implement the price cap.

Also Read | India to continue buying oil from all countries including Russia

In comments published on Telegram, Russia's embassy in the United States criticised what it said was the "reshaping" of free market principles and reiterated that its oil would continue to be in demand despite the measures.

"Steps like these will inevitably result in increasing uncertainty and imposing higher costs for raw materials' consumers," it said.

"Regardless of the current flirtations with the dangerous and illegitimate instrument, we are confident that Russian oil will continue to be in demand."

The G7 price cap will allow non-EU countries to continue importing seaborne Russian crude oil, but it will prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than the price cap.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Oil
Oil prices
Commodities
Business News
Vladimir Putin
United States
Exports

What's Brewing

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

An oasis in peril 

An oasis in peril 

The alien in our midst

The alien in our midst

 