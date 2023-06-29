P&G India to set up manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Procter & Gamble India to set up manufacturing facility in Gujarat

The facility will be operational in the next few years and become a global export hub for P&G, the Whisper sanitary napkin maker said.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 29 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 12:48 ist
Procter & Gamble logo. Credit: Twitter/@ProcterGamble

Procter & Gamble India said it would invest Rs 2,000 crore ($243.79 million) to set up a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat.

The company will manufacture digestive products that are part of parent P&G's global healthcare product portfolio at the facility, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facility will be operational in the next few years and become a global export hub for P&G, the Whisper sanitary napkin maker said.

The new facility spans 50,000 square meters in Sanand, Gujarat, and the investment is through an unlisted company and won't affect any listed public companies within the P&G group in India.

($1 = 82.0370 Indian rupees)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
P&G India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

A record 100,000 people in New York homeless shelters

A record 100,000 people in New York homeless shelters

Smoky skies menace US cities, driving residents indoors

Smoky skies menace US cities, driving residents indoors

Warner bats through pain as he nears Sydney farewell

Warner bats through pain as he nears Sydney farewell

World Bank Prez Banga on 2023 list of Great Immigrants

World Bank Prez Banga on 2023 list of Great Immigrants

 