Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

College girl crushed to death by lorry while trying to avoid pothole in Bengaluru

Dhanashree, a second-year BCom student, was riding to her college when the incident took place in the KR Puram traffic police station limits.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 20:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 20:56 IST
Bengaluru newsAccidentPothole

Follow us on :

Follow Us