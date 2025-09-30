College girl crushed to death by lorry while trying to avoid pothole in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old college student died on the spot after coming under a tipper lorry while trying to avoid a pothole in eastern Bengaluru on Monday, the police said. </p>.<p>Dhanashree, a second-year BCom student, was riding to her college when the incident took place in the KR Puram traffic police station limits. </p>.<p>According to the police, Dhanashree fell to the ground after losing balance while trying to avoid a pothole at Budigere Cross near Avalahalli. The tipper lorry, which was right behind, rode over her head, crushing it. The tipper driver did not stop and fled the scene. </p>.<p>"Based on CCTV footage, we have located the vehicle and found clues about the driver. He will be arrested soon," a police officer said. </p>.Pay for parking on white-topped roads across Bengaluru.<p><strong>Public outrage</strong></p>.<p>Angered by Dhanashree’s death and the poor condition of the roads, local residents staged a flash protest at the accident site, expressing their ire against the government. </p>.<p>The protesters alleged that roads in and around Budigere were in a pathetic state. With potholes everywhere, accidents are happening every day. Authorities have failed to fill them. It is the potholes that caused the death of the girl, they echoed, demanding that the government immediately repair the roads and fill all the potholes.</p>