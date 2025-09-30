Devanahalli redux? Farmers in Karnataka's Bidadi vow to fight ‘AI City’

<p>Bengaluru: Farmers’ fight to save their fertile land from becoming the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT), envisioned as India’s first AI-powered city near Bidadi, has crossed 200th day, with the protesters hardening their resolve against land acquisition. </p>.<p>Proposed to spread across 9,600 acres in Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli panchayats, the GBIT is touted as a second CBD for the city. </p>.<p>However, farmers whose lands are being marked for acquisition have been sitting in protest at Byramangala since March, alleging the project will wreck their families.</p>.Nothing wrong with seeking separate North Karnataka state: Congress MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage.<p>Over 80% of the farmers are unwilling to part with their land, they claimed. </p>.<p>The protest is drawing parallels to the Devanahalli farmers’ 1,198-day agitation, which forced the government to rescind its decision to acquire 1,777 acres for an aeropark. </p>.<p>Farmers described the area as an agricultural powerhouse, boasting five lakh coconut trees, thousands of mulberry plants for sericulture, and a massive cattle population of 50,000 that produces nearly 6 lakh litres of milk monthly for the city. </p>.<p>The core of the current tension revolves around the Joint Measurement Survey (JMC) being conducted by the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA). </p>.<p>Protesters from Raithara Bhoohitha Rakshana Sangha alleged that the process is being executed coercively, without transparency. </p>.<p>Sangha president Ramaiah said: “Sixty per cent of farmers here are marginal farmers who own just half or one acre of land. Don’t they need farmers’ permission?” </p>.<p>The hostile atmosphere during the survey was confirmed by Bhagyamma, a widow who owns 2.5 acres. When this DH reporter visited her home, she initially mistook him for a survey officer and was agitated. </p>.<p>“From my fertile land, I have managed to educate my children and marry them off. If I was a factory employee, I think I could not have done it,” she said. </p>.<p>Farmers stressed that they are not struggling; rather, they said, they are leading prosperous lives built on the productivity of their land. </p>.<p>Even the farmers who are ready to give up their land feel the government may not compensate them well. </p>.<p>Nagaraj Hosur, who has agreed to part away with his land, said he expects Rs 5-6 crore per acre, compared to Rs 1.5-2 crore that the government may offer. Ramanagar Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth V Gurukar assured that the GBDA will soon allay the farmers’ concerns regarding price fixation. TN Prakash Kammaradi, noted agricultural economist, stated farmers feared losing their land and called for a clear land acquisition policy. </p>.<p>“The bottom line is that fertile, irrigated land, which produces food crops, should never be converted because there is ample barren and unused land in different parts of Karnataka,” he noted. </p>.<p>Dr CN Manjunath, Bangalore Rural MP, questioned the need for new townships when 2-3 lakh apartments and thousands of sites are lying vacant within the city. </p>.<p>The Congress’ Magadi MLA, H C Balakrishna, whose Assembly constituency covers some of the villages, said farmers had been served notices regarding the JMC, which was still ongoing. </p>.<p>Claiming that more than 50% of the farmers are ready to part with their land, he said rate fixation was being finalised and discussions were ongoing. He believed that once the rate is finalised, the number of ready farmers may go up to 70%. Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussain said farmers could get Rs 1.7-1.8 crore per acre and added that the project cannot be dropped. </p>.<p>Rajendra Cholan, Commissioner, GBDA, did not respond to phone calls and messages for comment. </p>