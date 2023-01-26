Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6

French carmaker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor aim to formally unveil a deal to reshape their alliance in London on February 6, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Leaders of the two companies were meeting via video link for an alliance board meeting on Thursday following months of intense negotiations over how to reset their long-running partnership. The boards of the two firms would still need to individually approve a potential deal after Thursday's meeting.
Renault is looking for the Japanese automaker to invest in its new electric-vehicle business while Nissan wants Renault, its top shareholder, to sell down its roughly 43 per cent stake and put the 23-year alliance on a more equal footing.
