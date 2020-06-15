Enfield launches apparel range, riding gear for women

Royal Enfield launches apparel range, riding gear for women

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 15 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Monday said it has launched apparel and riding gear range for women.

Available online and at the select stores in Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, the new collection includes a clutch of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets, t-shirts, shirts and jeans, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

The apparel range is priced from Rs 700 to Rs 14,000 and has been crafted keeping in mind the riding habits of female customers and the varied weather conditions across the country, it added.

"The company has a longstanding commitment of providing a pure motorcycling experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life; and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles and encompasses our range of apparel and riding gear too," Royal Enfield Head – Apparel Business Puneet Sood said.

Therefore, it was a natural step for the company to create a collection of clothing for women, inspired by this motorcycling way of life, the company said.

Royal Enfield, which sells models like Classic 350 and Bullet 350, is part of Eicher Motors.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Royal Enfield
Delhi
Bengaluru
Kolkata
Ahmedabad

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 