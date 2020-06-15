Royal Enfield launches apparel range, riding gear for women

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Monday said it has launched apparel and riding gear range for women.

Available online and at the select stores in Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, the new collection includes a clutch of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets, t-shirts, shirts and jeans, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

The apparel range is priced from Rs 700 to Rs 14,000 and has been crafted keeping in mind the riding habits of female customers and the varied weather conditions across the country, it added.

"The company has a longstanding commitment of providing a pure motorcycling experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life; and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles and encompasses our range of apparel and riding gear too," Royal Enfield Head – Apparel Business Puneet Sood said.

Therefore, it was a natural step for the company to create a collection of clothing for women, inspired by this motorcycling way of life, the company said.

Royal Enfield, which sells models like Classic 350 and Bullet 350, is part of Eicher Motors.