Rupee dips 2 paise to close at 82.82 against US dollar

Rupee dips 2 paise to close at 82.82 against US dollar

Traders said the domestic unit traded in a narrow range amid softening crude oil prices and weak dollar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 29 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 2 paise lower at 82.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.

Traders said the domestic unit traded in a narrow range amid softening crude oil prices and weak dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 82.77 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 82.76 and a low of 82.86.

It finally ended at 82.82 against the American currency, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close of 82.80.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.19 per cent to 104.26.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 61,133.88, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 68.50 points or 0.38 per cent to 18,191.00.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.71 per cent to $81.84 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 872.59 crore, according to exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
dollar
Business News

What's Brewing

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

 