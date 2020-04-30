Rupee gains 108 paise in two sessions as dollar weakens

Rupee gains 108 paise in two sessions as dollar weakens

Furquan Moharkan
Furquan Moharkan, DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2020, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 15:09 ist
Representative image.

The Indian rupee has rallied by 108 paise in just two trading sessions to see its close at its highest level in more than a month mostly on the back of a short-term correction and weakening of the US dollar.

On Thursday, which witnessed fifth consecutive gain for the rupee against the greenback, the rupee opened stronger on back of foreign fund inflow and continued witnessing demand throughout the day to close at 75.1 a dollar, up 58 paise.

The rupee opened 51 paise higher at 75.16 per dollar against the previous close of 75.67.

The last time rupee was trading at such high levels was on March 26, 2020, when it was yet to test the 75-mark.

The dollar nursed losses on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve left the door open to more monetary easing and dampened expectations for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, indicating at a weakness in the dollar, according to the experts.

The three-month range for rupee stands in the range 74.00-77.20 and the six-month range is 73.00–78.00 considering panic situation amid COVID-19 spread, IFA Global said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rupee
dollar
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 