Rupee slips 3 paise to 76.60 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slipped 3 paise to 76.60 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday.
More to follow...
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kiccha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films
A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction
Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday
Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused
DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress
Google to now take phone number removal requests