Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre rejects mining push charge behind Aravalli definition change

It said a Supreme Court-approved framework provides for stronger protection of the mountain system and places a freeze on new mining leases until a comprehensive management plan is finalised.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 12:30 IST
India NewsenvironmentAravalli hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us