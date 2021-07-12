Saudi to supply full contract of August-loading crude to at least 5 Asian buyers

Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full contractual volumes of August-loading crude to at least five Asian customers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Read more: Brent stays above $75/bbl amid impasse in OPEC+ talks
However, the producer has turned down two of the buyers' requests for extra barrels on top of their contractual volumes, two of the sources said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the Saudi state energy company Saudi Aramco for comment.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage
Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes
Streamers, superheroes battle for Covid-era Emmy nods
Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals
Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight
In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020
DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?
'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million
Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win