Saudi to supply Aug-loading crude to 5 Asian buyers

Saudi to supply full contract of August-loading crude to at least 5 Asian buyers

However, the producer has turned down two of the buyers' requests for extra barrels on top of their contractual volumes

PTI
PTI, Singapore,
  • Jul 12 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 10:58 ist
Reuters could not immediately reach Saudi Aramco for comment. Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full contractual volumes of August-loading crude to at least five Asian customers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Read more: Brent stays above $75/bbl amid impasse in OPEC+ talks

However, the producer has turned down two of the buyers' requests for extra barrels on top of their contractual volumes, two of the sources said.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Saudi state energy company Saudi Aramco for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Saudi Arabia
Crude Oil
Oil
Saudi Aramco

What's Brewing

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Streamers, superheroes battle for Covid-era Emmy nods

Streamers, superheroes battle for Covid-era Emmy nods

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

 