SBI to consider raising $2 bn via offshore bonds

The board will meet on April 18 to consider the fund raising, the bank said in an exchange filing

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2023, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 20:36 ist
File Photo of State Bank of India (SBI) branch. Credit: Reuters Photo

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Monday it will consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds.

The board will meet on April 18 to consider the fund raising, through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the financial Year 2023-24, the bank said in an exchange filing.

