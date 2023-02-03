'SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 cr'

SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 cr, says Chairman

Lending to Adani Group projects is with regard to ones having tangible assets and adequate cash flows, Khara said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Feb 03 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 18:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's largest lender SBI on Friday said its overall exposure to the Adani Group is at 0.88 per cent of the book or around Rs 27,000 crore.

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said the bank does not envisage the embattled ports-to-mining group facing any challenge to service its debt obligations and stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to the group.

Lending to Adani Group projects is with regard to ones having tangible assets and adequate cash flows, Khara said, adding that the group has an excellent repayment record.

He also said there has not been any refinance request, which has come from the Adani group.

SBI
Gautam Adani
Adani Group
Business News

