Sebi cracks down on stock manipulation via YouTube

Sebi identified 46 entities that used the video streaming platform to pump and dump stocks

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 02 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 13:05 ist
The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday passed two interim orders against entities that used YouTube channels to manipulate stocks, barring them from the capital markets.

Sebi, in preliminary investigations, identified 46 entities that used the video streaming platform to pump and dump stocks.

These entities - a mix of traders and market analysts - used four YouTube channels to market stocks, according to the regulator.

Also Read | Sebi bans Sadhna Broadcast's promoters, actor Arshad Warsi, others from securities market

Sebi's interim orders came on the back of a year-long investigation following investor complaints that alleged YouTube channels were being used to influence them to buy particular stocks.

Sebi said these entities used misleading YouTube videos to create "false content" on select scrips, generating artificial interest. This was followed up with paid marketing campaigns for additional reach.

The increased interest in these scrips drove up the share price and made it possible for the entities to offload their entire holdings at inflated prices, Sebi said in its orders.

In one stock, the number of small shareholders increased from 2,167 to 55,343 in a short span of one quarter. In a second stock, the number of small shareholders increased from 517 to 20,009, Sebi found in its investigation.

