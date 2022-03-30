Sensex up over 400 points, Nifty above 17,400 at open

Sensex jumps over 400 points, Nifty above 17,400 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 30 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 09:42 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Wednesday jumped 478.76 points to 58,422.41 in the opening trade, while Nifty climbed 142.85 points to 17,468.15. 

The shares rose as appetite for risky assets improved globally on signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

Most global equity markets reacted positively to Russia's promises on Tuesday to scale down its military operations near Kyiv and surrounding cities, though on the ground, reports of attacks continued.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Auto index gained 1.2 per cent, led by a 2.8 per cent rise in Hero MotoCorp, while the Nifty Metal index slipped 1.8 per cent as metal prices eased.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp slid 4.9 per cent to a two-week low after the oil producer said India would sell an up to 1.5 per cent stake in the company.

(With inputs from Reuters)

