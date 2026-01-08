Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Udupi: Speed governors mandatory for six-wheeler and above vehicles

To ensure awareness, pamphlets will be distributed to all lorry drivers in the coming days so that no stakeholder remains uninformed, he said.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 04:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 04:53 IST
Karnataka NewsUdupiSpeed Limits

Follow us on :

Follow Us