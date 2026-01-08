<p>Udupi: In a road safety measure, the district Road Safety Authority has decided to make speed governors mandatory for all six-wheeler and above vehicles transporting mines and minerals within Udupi district. The speed limit has been fixed at 60 kmph.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Hariram Shanakar said the issue of speeding tipper and dumper vehicles was a key agenda during the recent Road Safety Authority meeting, following which the decision has been finalised. Vehicle owners and drivers will be given a grace period of 10 days to comply with the directive.</p>.One arrested for objectionable post targeting Muslim Sauharda Committee in Udupi.<p>To ensure awareness, pamphlets will be distributed to all lorry drivers in the coming days so that no stakeholder remains uninformed, he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the police have reiterated that January 20 is the deadline for installing doors in buses. After which, buses operating without doors will be penalised or seized.</p><p>The SP said the decisions are in line with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) guidelines applicable to tippers, dumpers and similar heavy vehicles. The measures aim to curb accidents caused by over-speeding and enhance overall road safety in the district, he added.</p>