Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on profit-booking

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on profit-booking

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2%

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 01 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 16:13 ist
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 2.56 points lower at 51,934.88. Credit: PTI file photo

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after range-bound trade on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid largely positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 2.56 points lower at 51,934.88, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 15,574.85.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Auto and HDFC were among the gainers.

"Benchmark Nifty traded flat despite positive global cues. Barring pharma, most of key sectoral indices traded in the red with marginal correction," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, Reliance Industries remained in focus and arrested any sharp fall in the Index. Profit-booking was visible in midcap and smallcap stocks after witnessing a sharp rally in last couple of days, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the positive territory, while Tokyo was in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.01 per cent higher at USD 70.72 per barrel.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

 