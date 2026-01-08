<p>Belagavi (Karnataka): The toll from the boiler explosion at a sugar factory here climbed to seven following four more deaths on Thursday, police sources said.</p>.<p>The explosion took place at Inamdar Sugar Factory at Marakumbi in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi</a> district on Wednesday, initially killing three people.</p>.One killed in sugar factory boiler blast in Belagavi.<p>The incident had left five others wounded.</p>.<p>The lone survivor of the blast is in a critical condition, police sources said. </p>