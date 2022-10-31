Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher on firm global market trends

In 3rd day of gains, Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the major winners

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 31 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 16:14 ist
Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: Reuters Photo

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended over 1 per cent higher on Monday, logging their third day of gains amid firm global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 786.74 points or 1.31 per cent to settle at 60,746.59. During the day, it jumped 826.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 60,786.70.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 225.40 points or 1.27 per cent to end at 18,012.20.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the major winners.

Dr Reddy's, NTPC and IndusInd Bank closed lower.

Also Read | Rupee falls 31 paise to close at 82.78 against US dollar

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.31 per cent lower at $95.47 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth a net Rs 1,568.75 crore, as per exchange data.

