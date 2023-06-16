Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high on firm global equities

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high on firm global equities, foreign fund inflows

A strengthening rupee and foreign capital inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 16:40 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: Reuters Photo

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh lifetime high on Friday following gains in banking, financial and capital goods stocks amid a firm trend in the global market.

A strengthening rupee and foreign capital inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE index zoomed 466.95 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 63,384.58. During the day, it rallied 602.73 points or 0.95 per cent to 63,520.36.

The NSE Nifty climbed 137.90 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its lifetime peak of 18,826.

Buying in index major Reliance Industries and HDFC twins also helped the markets to rebound.

Bajaj Finserv was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.21 per cent, followed by Titan, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading with gains. The US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday.

"The domestic market rebounded with strong buying in banking, pharma, and consumer stocks, along with positive cues from global markets. The US market's optimism was bolstered by better-than-expected retail sales, reflecting the robustness of the economy.

"Furthermore, jobless claims remain elevated and a decline in import prices raised hopes for a prolonged pause in interest rate hikes by the Fed, contradicting their announcement of potential future rate hikes made the previous day," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.62 per cent to USD 75.20 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,085.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell 310.88 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 62,917.63 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 67.80 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,688.10.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
BSE
NSE
Markets
Sensex
Nifty

Related videos

What's Brewing

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

 